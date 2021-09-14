checkAd

Dinewise Expands its Lending to Other Small Business Retailers

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")announced it has closed on funding for additional small business. Dinewise has entered into the retail …

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")announced it has closed on funding for additional small business. Dinewise has entered into the retail spirits, beer and wine industry by funding neighborhood liquor stores. Dinewise, through its brand PawnTrust remains committed to the local entrepreneur. "We continue to look for areas to support our local business, while maintaining profitability. It was just a natural fit." Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise. This expansion will give PawnTrust the ability to double its receivables in 2021-Q4 and maintain the same profit margins it has garnered over the years.

Foto: Accesswire

PawnTrust makes small business loans to Pawn Shops and now Liquor Stores. PawnTrust with its innovative virtual funding model decreases cost while gaining market share and profitability. PawnTrust has become a unique dominating provider of capital to Pawn Shops and looks to duplicate that success in the retail Liquor, Beer and Wine space.

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations
(888) 243-2680
invest@pawntrust.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Dinewise, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663849/Dinewise-Expands-its-Lending-to-Othe ...

Dinewise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dinewise Expands its Lending to Other Small Business Retailers MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")announced it has closed on funding for additional small business. Dinewise has entered into the retail …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...