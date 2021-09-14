Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

GamerzArena becomes the official online gaming platform of NetsGCVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) (FSE:5NP) (OTC PINK:APETF) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena , is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ("NetsGC"), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

This partnership will provide Alpha the opportunity to directly connect with NetsGC's network of fans and the NBA 2K League community through brand awareness and engaging social, video and digital promotions showcasing the abilities of GamerzArena.

"To be partnered with an organization like NetsGC is a critical step in the growth and development of Alpha," said Alpha interim CEO Matthew Schmidt. "NBA 2K is one of the most popular video games in the world with global reach, and by leveraging our new relationship with NetsGC, we believe we will be able to drive significant traffic to our online platform, GamerzArena."

NetsGC and Alpha will team up to host two esports tournaments on the GamerzArena platform - one for high schoolers and one for college students. High school students in the New York metro area will be invited to participate in the first tournament, with the final four teams competing in-person at the NetsGC Training Facility inside Barclays Center. This competition will also be streamed live on NetsGC's Twitch channel. The college tournament will be held separately with NetsGC inviting students from local universities to participate, where the winner will receive an opportunity to play against the roster of NetsGC players.

"NetsGC is thrilled to partner with a transformative company like Alpha," said Vice President of Growth Properties at BSE Global Alton Byrd. "Alpha is a perfect partner as they share our goal to increase interest in esports both locally and nationwide. Alpha's GamerzArena platform helps provide gamers of all levels equal access to compete, and together we hope to develop the next generation of esports fans and competitors."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jonathan Anastas

Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: