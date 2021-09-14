checkAd

Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced a new partnership with DeskTeam360 to deliver professional, custom built websites for Business Warrior subscribers.

DeskTeam360 specializes in website development for small businesses. In this strategic partnership, Business Warrior enriches its position as a robust, business development source for local businesses across the nation. Through software, training, and a growing number of marketing services, Business Warrior helps its clients improve their reputation, get found online, and convert website traffic into customers.

One of the biggest milestones for a new small business is developing and launching their website. Currently, 1 in 4 small businesses do not have a website for their business. According to the US Census, ​4.3 million new businesses were started last year, a 24 percent increase from the year before.

"We see as many as 50% of our Business Warrior leads do not have a website and the number of new small businesses continues to rise," stated Business Warrior President Jonathan Brooks. "This new solution connects our clients with a national partner that can affordably and easily launch a professional website while jump-starting their Business Warrior experience."

Business Warrior's website solution is now available at a special, low price for new and existing Business Warrior subscribers. Learn more about this strategic partnership and the special offering by visiting https://deskteam360.com/businesswarrior-websites?ref=BusinessWarrior.

"Together, Deskteam360 and Business Warrior have an immense concentration and understanding of the small business owner," said DeskTeam360 Founder Jeremy Kenerson. "Both of our teams have the passion, products and people to level up a small business needing a website to excel in the quickly evolving digital world consumers are looking for. Deskteam360 and Business Warrior complete the experience of how business owners get more customers."

About DeskTeam360

DeskTeam360 is a digital marketing integration team. They help small businesses with graphic and web design, technical website support, marketing software set up, and virtual assistant services all in one place.

With more than 15 years of experience and over 3000 websites created, DeskTeam360 is a trusted brand in the website development industry. They have been featured in news publications such as NBC, ABC, Fox News, and CBS News. For more information, please visit deskteam360.com

19.08.21Business Warrior CEO Discusses Business Development, Key Partnership in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com
