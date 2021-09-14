Bergio International's Newest Acquisition GearBubble Launches Sterling Silver Holiday Jewelry Collection to Over 10,000 Retail Sellers for Fourth Quarter

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in fine and fashion jewelry design, manufacturing, and retail, announced that GearBubble, their newest B2B …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and world leader in fine and fashion jewelry design, manufacturing, and retail, announced that GearBubble, their newest B2B portfolio acquisition, has officially unveiled their holiday jewelry collection. Introduced on Friday, September 10, 2021, the sterling silver designs of four necklaces, a bracelet, and earrings, are now available to over 10,000 active retail sellers.

GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that improves customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy, and more. While lacking access to quality jewelry in the past, GearBubble still managed to sell 12,000 units per day, with some peak months surpassing 100,000 units. With the launch of the new jewelry collection, GearBubble will provide its sellers with premium jewelry items. The addition of experimental gifting options, which includes upsells such as gift boxes and personalized messages, will create the opportunity for higher order values.

President and Founder of GearBubble, Don Wilson, is a savvy entrepreneur recognized throughout the e-commerce industry for his successful digital marketing campaigns. He has mentored many of the top leaders in the e-commerce space, helping not only himself but many others make millions of dollars selling online. He saw the game changing opportunity to partner with Bergio International to gain access to their virtual integration, allowing for higher quality jewelry items and better pricing.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "We are excited to have GearBubble full operational capacity and are projecting a robust fourth quarter this holiday season. This launch will show the exciting direction of all the decisions that have been made this year and will finally reflect a full quarter with the two newest acquisitions GearBubble and Aphrodite's. This is expected to positively impact sales for the GearBubble portfolio asset, along with the overall Bergio International bottom line.

Berge Abajian added, "During our much anticipated fourth quarter, GearBubble customers can expect seamless operations, on-time deliveries, and premium customer service. By controlling our supply chain and having their jewelry come directly from the manufacturer within the same portfolio, we will be able to avoid most issues retailers face during this time of year."