checkAd

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to …

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the " Kinsley Mountain Project "), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.

Private Placement

New Placer Dome intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $4,000,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000. The Private Placement will consist of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of three years from the date of issue (the "Expiry Date"), provided that, if after four months from the date of issue, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time prior to the Expiry Time, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Time of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by news release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than ten (10) days from the date notice is given.

In connection with the Private Placement, the company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Exchange.

Corporate Update and Amendment to the Kinsley Option Agreement

The Company also announces that it is in discussions with Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD) ("LibertyGold") to amend certain payment terms under the purchase option agreement (the "Kinsley Option Agreement") dated November 29, 2019, as amended, between the Company and Liberty Gold, subject to the Company completing the Private Placement. The amendments would provide combined payments of US$1,250,000 in cash and US$1,250,000 in common shares of the Company on June 2, 2021, and June 2, 2022, respectively, instead of US$2,500,000 in cash on June 2, 2021 and US$2,500,000 in common shares of the Company on June 2, 2022, respectively. The first of these common share payments would be subject to a voluntary one year hold period from the date of issuance and upon their issuance to Liberty Gold and the completion of the Private Placement, Liberty Gold will hold in excess of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and become its largest shareholder. Liberty Gold will have the right to terminate the Kinsley Option Agreement if it provides written notice of default to the Company of failure to make the required payments under the Kinsley Option Agreement and the Company fails to make the necessary payment within 45 days from the date of receipt of such notice. If the Company and Liberty Gold proceed with the foregoing amendments to the Kinsley Option Agreement, the Company may be required to obtain a waiver of the right of first refusal from Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation. For further information, refer to the Company's filings on www.SEDAR.com including the annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2020, filed on May 26, 2021. Amendments to the Kinsley Option Agreement are subject to Exchange approval.

Seite 1 von 6
New Placer Dome Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:04 UhrNew Placer Dome Gold Corp. gibt nicht-vermittelte Privatplatzierung und Unternehmensupdate bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen