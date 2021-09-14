New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to …

New Placer Dome intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $4,000,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000. The Private Placement will consist of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of three years from the date of issue (the "Expiry Date"), provided that, if after four months from the date of issue, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on any stock exchange or quotation system on which the common shares are then listed or quoted is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time prior to the Expiry Time, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Time of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by news release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than ten (10) days from the date notice is given.

In connection with the Private Placement, the company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Exchange.

Corporate Update and Amendment to the Kinsley Option Agreement

The Company also announces that it is in discussions with Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD) ("LibertyGold") to amend certain payment terms under the purchase option agreement (the "Kinsley Option Agreement") dated November 29, 2019, as amended, between the Company and Liberty Gold, subject to the Company completing the Private Placement. The amendments would provide combined payments of US$1,250,000 in cash and US$1,250,000 in common shares of the Company on June 2, 2021, and June 2, 2022, respectively, instead of US$2,500,000 in cash on June 2, 2021 and US$2,500,000 in common shares of the Company on June 2, 2022, respectively. The first of these common share payments would be subject to a voluntary one year hold period from the date of issuance and upon their issuance to Liberty Gold and the completion of the Private Placement, Liberty Gold will hold in excess of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and become its largest shareholder. Liberty Gold will have the right to terminate the Kinsley Option Agreement if it provides written notice of default to the Company of failure to make the required payments under the Kinsley Option Agreement and the Company fails to make the necessary payment within 45 days from the date of receipt of such notice. If the Company and Liberty Gold proceed with the foregoing amendments to the Kinsley Option Agreement, the Company may be required to obtain a waiver of the right of first refusal from Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation. For further information, refer to the Company's filings on www.SEDAR.com including the annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2020, filed on May 26, 2021. Amendments to the Kinsley Option Agreement are subject to Exchange approval.