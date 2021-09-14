checkAd

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries’ Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium …

  • GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;
  • A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;
  • Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new sectors of spodumene-rich (Li) pegmatites, highlighting the potential of the Bourier project;
  • Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals (Option Agreement, see press release dated April 27, 2021) boast a unique and favorable land position for lithium exploration within the Nemiscau Belt.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) and Lomiko Metals (TSX-V:LMR) mandated GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V:SPOT) (OTCQX:SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") to conduct a remote targeting process for lithium, on the Bourier claims within the Nemiscau belt (Figure 1). GoldSpot uses cutting edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and make mineral discoveries.

Methodology

The study hinged on digital extraction from an exhaustive collection of compiled data, including assessment files, government data and academic studies. This dataset provided outcrop/sample description, bedrock geology, geochemical analyses, and geophysical surveys. Original data was cleaned and combined to create a comprehensive data set for geological interpretation and machine learning processes.

Geological Interpretation

  • The compilation of discrete outcrop observations allowed a reliable update to existing geologic maps, resulting in a refined, lithium exploration-oriented pegmatite map. A total of 99 pegmatite bodies were added to the current geological map, highlighting previously unknown potential for economic lithium mineralization.
  • An up-to-date structural interpretation was created based on a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey commissioned by Critical Elements. This survey revealed structurally complex patterns, including large-scale folds and major ENE-trending ductile fault zones.

Lithium Target Generation

