A2Z Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Flex

Partnership enables A2Z to scale production of its Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform and to significantly enhance its global delivery capabilitiesTEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZD), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Flex (Nasdaq: FLEX), a global diversified manufacturer, for the production of its Cust2Mate smart carts for the retail industry.

Flex has facilities in 30 countries as well as state-of-the-art logistics, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. The intent of the partnership is to support A2Z in meeting the anticipated demand and improving delivery times to their customers worldwide. The advanced manufacturing, logistics and shipping capabilities that Flex offers could be leveraged by A2Z to initiate pilot programs with minimal downtime and expedite the delivery of the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform to customers anywhere in the world.

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform scans and weighs every purchased item, enables in-cart payment so that shoppers may bypass long checkout lines and allows retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to efficiently manage and move inventory.

"We are excited to announce our manufacturing agreement with Flex," commented Bentsur Joseph, CEO of A2Z Smart Technologies. "Their best-in-class manufacturing and shipping capabilities combined with the highest level of quality assurance provide us with the resources we need to facilitate quick and efficient deliveries anywhere in the world as we continue to roll out our Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform on a global scale."

Rafi Hadad, Senior Director Business Development, Flex commented, "We look forward to working with A2Z Smart Technologies and assisting them with the rollout of their Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform. As a leading manufacturing partner for high complexity products, we are ideally suited to support production of the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform with its smart algorithm, touch screen and more state-of-the-art technologies. Our global manufacturing and shipping capabilities are well positioned to support A2Z as it scales its business and rolls out the Cust2Mate product across the globe."