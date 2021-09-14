Chartis Names FIS as Category Leader for Energy Trading and Risk Management Solutions

Chartis placed FIS as a “Category Leader” in its new report, “Energy Risk: ETRM Systems, 2021; Market Update and Vendor Landscape.” Vendors are assessed according to the completeness of their offerings as well as their market potential. FIS’ solutions were recognized as best-in-class for risk and asset class coverage, regulatory and management reporting, and contract management and analytics.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has been named a category leader for its energy trading and risk management solutions by leading industry research house Chartis Research.

“With significant volatility occurring in the energy markets, demand has increased for systems with modernized technology, integration capabilities and flexible distribution frameworks,” said Sid Dash, a Research Director at Chartis Research. “FIS has become a category leader for its energy solutions by providing broad and deep coverage of asset classes, financial segments and risk capabilities.”

“We are thrilled that Chartis has recognized FIS as a category leader for this new report,” said Nasser Khodri, head of Capital Markets at FIS. “This recognition is an important validation of the significant investments we continue to make in cloud-enablement and platform modernization so that our energy clients can better manage trading risk across their physical and financial assets.”

FIS also ranked first for the sixth straight year in the Chartis RiskTech100.

To read the highlights of the Chartis report, visit https://www.chartis-research.com/energy-and-commodities/7861781/energy ....

