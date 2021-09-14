checkAd

Chartis Names FIS as Category Leader for Energy Trading and Risk Management Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has been named a category leader for its energy trading and risk management solutions by leading industry research house Chartis Research.

Chartis placed FIS as a “Category Leader” in its new report, “Energy Risk: ETRM Systems, 2021; Market Update and Vendor Landscape.” Vendors are assessed according to the completeness of their offerings as well as their market potential. FIS’ solutions were recognized as best-in-class for risk and asset class coverage, regulatory and management reporting, and contract management and analytics.

“With significant volatility occurring in the energy markets, demand has increased for systems with modernized technology, integration capabilities and flexible distribution frameworks,” said Sid Dash, a Research Director at Chartis Research. “FIS has become a category leader for its energy solutions by providing broad and deep coverage of asset classes, financial segments and risk capabilities.”

“We are thrilled that Chartis has recognized FIS as a category leader for this new report,” said Nasser Khodri, head of Capital Markets at FIS. “This recognition is an important validation of the significant investments we continue to make in cloud-enablement and platform modernization so that our energy clients can better manage trading risk across their physical and financial assets.”

FIS also ranked first for the sixth straight year in the Chartis RiskTech100.

To read the highlights of the Chartis report, visit https://www.chartis-research.com/energy-and-commodities/7861781/energy ....

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Wertpapier


