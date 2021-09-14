checkAd

Belden Receives Major Recognition From Cabling Installation & Maintenance and Commercial Integrator Magazines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, announced today that it has been recognized for being among the best in the industry by two notable awards programs: Cabling Installation & Maintenance’s Innovators Awards and Commercial Integrator and CEPro’s Top New Technology (TNT) Awards. This year, Belden received:

Innovators Awards

The Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards program reviews and recognizes the most innovative applications of cabling and communications technology products and systems within the structured cabling industry. Honorees were recognized at BICSI’s 2021 Fall Conference on Aug. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Platinum Award in the Value-Added Programs category:

  • The Belden Engineering Center for R&D and Innovation-Shanghai plays a vital role in researching and developing mission-critical solutions for Belden’s customers and has world-class equipment to serve cable and connectivity research, new technology development and product innovation. It’s the first lab in the world certified under VDE TDAP Program for listed standards.

Gold Awards in the Cabling Media category:

  • Belden’s Ethernet/IP Fire-Resistant Cable & Testing System is designed for unexpected situations like a deep tunnel on fire, where signal transmission systems need to remain functional for long hours so that surveillance systems keep working. The cable stands alone under 842 degrees Celsius of fire for over three hours. During this period, the data transmission is consistent and stable.
  • Belden’s OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cables utilize ruggedized thermoplastic material as a cost-effective, top-quality alternative to traditional metal armored cable. They provide superior durability and crush resistance compared to non-armored fiber cables, making them some of the most versatile fiber cables available.

Gold Awards in the Applications and Case Studies category:

  • Belden provided a complete, end-to-end cabling and connectivity solution to support the first indoor-outdoor stadium ever constructed. The cabling infrastructure supports never-before-seen technology, such as a roof-suspended Oculus video board, as well as Wi-Fi 6, digital ticketing and highly sophisticated mobile wireless access.
  • Belden provided Digital Electricity Cables and connectivity to support the use of Digital Electricity as Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas’ backbone power distribution infrastructure. This makes it the Strip’s most intelligent building and longer distance capabilities of this cabling enables a guest experience unlike that of any other casino or resort.
  • Belden’s 10GXS Category 6A Cables and REVConnect Connectivity were used for PoE LED lighting in Dubuque County’s historic courthouse, 67,000-square-foot Secondary Roads Facility and 10,000-square-foot Dubuque County Office Building. Belden solutions provided fast installation and reliable performance across long distances.

TNT Awards

