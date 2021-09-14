SBM Life Science Reinforces Its Digitalization Effort and Automates Sales Forecasts with QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions

“Our DNA is based, among other things, on research and innovation. This is true whether it is designing our solutions to offer the best to our customers, the technologies we employ or the processes that allow us to run our business,” said SBM Life Science Supply Chain Director-Europe Guillaume de Rekeneire. “Continuous improvement is one of the fundamentals of our business, and we realized that we needed to use a robust and digital solution to improve our sales forecasts.”

QAD DynaSys , a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that leading gardening and home protection company SBM Life Science has chosen QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics in the cloud. SBM Life Science selected QAD DynaSys to simplify, organize, fluidify and anticipate its sales forecasts, as well as its inventory management analyses, in order to better support its customers to face the needs of online and in-store consumers.

Anticipating Sales Forecasts, Optimizing Stock Levels and Providing Better Support to its Retail Customers

“This is the starting point for the implementation of QAD DynaSys cloud-based solutions. Our supply chain is in place, and we are boosting its efficiency with solutions for sales forecasting. These solutions will help us to better manage the variability caused by strong seasonality and optimize inventory management,” said de Rekeneire. “The QAD DynaSys solution will allow us to generate analyses and what-if scenarios that are as accurate as they are simple to implement and quick to obtain, allowing us to better satisfy our customers.”

To do this, SBM Life Science chose the QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics cloud solutions to focus on its core business.

SBM Life Science selected QAD DynaSys for a number of specific reasons, including:

The depth and breadth of functionality delivered by QAD DynaSys solutions

A cloud-based solution including a web-based UX meets the strategic challenges faced by SBM Life Science

The robustness and ease of use of the Advanced Analytics solution

The expertise and experience of the QAD DynaSys team allowed it to understand not only how to best implement the solution but also to speak the same business language as the SBM Life Science project team

The long-term success of QAD DynaSys and its recognition by experts/analysts in the market

“The QAD DynaSys solutions will adapt to our processes, simply and quickly,” said de Rekeneire. “They will allow us to optimize our sales forecasts, anticipate our decisions, and manage our stocks as accurately as possible to further improve our customer service. They will make the supply chain the cornerstone of our business. The first implementation will be in France in 2021, followed by Europe and the U.S.”