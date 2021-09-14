checkAd

SBM Life Science Reinforces Its Digitalization Effort and Automates Sales Forecasts with QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:10  |  43   |   |   

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that leading gardening and home protection company SBM Life Science has chosen QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics in the cloud. SBM Life Science selected QAD DynaSys to simplify, organize, fluidify and anticipate its sales forecasts, as well as its inventory management analyses, in order to better support its customers to face the needs of online and in-store consumers.

“Our DNA is based, among other things, on research and innovation. This is true whether it is designing our solutions to offer the best to our customers, the technologies we employ or the processes that allow us to run our business,” said SBM Life Science Supply Chain Director-Europe Guillaume de Rekeneire. “Continuous improvement is one of the fundamentals of our business, and we realized that we needed to use a robust and digital solution to improve our sales forecasts.”

Anticipating Sales Forecasts, Optimizing Stock Levels and Providing Better Support to its Retail Customers

“This is the starting point for the implementation of QAD DynaSys cloud-based solutions. Our supply chain is in place, and we are boosting its efficiency with solutions for sales forecasting. These solutions will help us to better manage the variability caused by strong seasonality and optimize inventory management,” said de Rekeneire. “The QAD DynaSys solution will allow us to generate analyses and what-if scenarios that are as accurate as they are simple to implement and quick to obtain, allowing us to better satisfy our customers.”

To do this, SBM Life Science chose the QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics cloud solutions to focus on its core business.

SBM Life Science selected QAD DynaSys for a number of specific reasons, including:

  • The depth and breadth of functionality delivered by QAD DynaSys solutions
  • A cloud-based solution including a web-based UX meets the strategic challenges faced by SBM Life Science
  • The robustness and ease of use of the Advanced Analytics solution
  • The expertise and experience of the QAD DynaSys team allowed it to understand not only how to best implement the solution but also to speak the same business language as the SBM Life Science project team
  • The long-term success of QAD DynaSys and its recognition by experts/analysts in the market

“The QAD DynaSys solutions will adapt to our processes, simply and quickly,” said de Rekeneire. “They will allow us to optimize our sales forecasts, anticipate our decisions, and manage our stocks as accurately as possible to further improve our customer service. They will make the supply chain the cornerstone of our business. The first implementation will be in France in 2021, followed by Europe and the U.S.”

Seite 1 von 4
QAD Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SBM Life Science Reinforces Its Digitalization Effort and Automates Sales Forecasts with QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that leading gardening and home protection company SBM Life Science has chosen QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics in the cloud. SBM Life …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Sinclair Pharma Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Support Integrated Business Planning and Improve Customer Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Orchestrate S&OP and Optimize End-to-end Supply Chain
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21QAD Automotive Director Terry Onica to be Inducted into the 2021 Class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21QAD Precision to Showcase its Desktop Shipping and Multi-Carrier Shipping Solutions at the National Association of Educational Procurements (NAEP) District VI Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21QAD Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce Operations Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten