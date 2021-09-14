checkAd

TSX Approves ECN Capital’s Normal Course Issuer Bids for Common Shares and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN, ECN.PR.A, ECN.PR.C) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the Company’s notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “Common Share Bid”) for common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and a normal course issuer bid (the “Preferred Share Bid” and, together with the Common Share Bid, the “Bids”) for the Company’s Series A 6.50% Rate Reset Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) and Series C 6.25% Rate Reset Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares” and, together with the Series A Preferred Shares, the “Preferred Shares”).

Pursuant to the Bids, the Company may repurchase on the open market (or as otherwise permitted), up to 22,455,925 Common Shares, 384,210 Series A Preferred Shares and 371,040 Series C Preferred Shares, representing approximately 10% of the “public float” of each of the Common Shares, the Series A Preferred Shares and the Series C Preferred Shares (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX), subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. ECN Capital may purchase its Common Shares and Preferred Shares at its discretion during the period commencing on September 17, 2021 and ending on the earlier of September 16, 2022 and the completion of purchases under the applicable Bid.

Under the TSX rules, during the six months ended August 31, 2021, the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the Common Shares, Series A Preferred Shares and Series C Preferred Shares was 415,104, 5,554 and 3,503, respectively and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the Bids will be limited to 103,776 Common Shares, 1,388 Series A Preferred Shares and 1,000 Series C Preferred Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. The actual number of Common Shares and Preferred Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bids and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by ECN Capital, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. As of September 3, 2021, the Company had 242,461,314 Common Shares, 3,843,100 Series A Preferred Shares and 3,712,400 Series C Preferred Shares issued and outstanding and a “public float” of 224,559,255 Common Shares, 3,842,100 Series A Preferred Shares and 3,710,400 Series C Preferred Shares.

