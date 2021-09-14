Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the formation of and initial appointments to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its novel abuse-deterrent platform technology and its lead development programs ADAIR and ADMIR , which leverage the technology to resist manipulation for snorting and provide barriers to injection.

David Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vallon commented, “We are proud to announce the formation of and the initial appointments to our SAB, which I believe marks a significant milestone for the Company. We are pleased to welcome these accomplished and highly regarded individuals as our inaugural members and look forward to leveraging their knowledge and expertise moving forward. Drs. Faraone, Newcorn and Rostain each bring distinct expertise and invaluable leadership in the psychiatry field as a whole, but more specifically in ADHD, which will be an important asset to the Company. As we work to advance our proprietary abuse-deterrent technology and address the treatment of CNS disorders we are pleased to have their scientific perspectives and guidance to assist Vallon in unlocking its full potential.”

Joining the Company’s SAB are the following:

Stephen V. Faraone, PhD

Distinguished Professor, Departments of Psychiatry and Neuroscience & Physiology, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Dr. Faraone is one of the world's leading authorities on the genetics of psychiatric disorders and an expert on ADHD. He has made substantial contributions to research in psychopharmacology and research methodology having authored over 1000 journal articles, editorials, chapters and books, he was the eighth highest producer of High Impact Papers in Psychiatry from 1990 to 1999 as determined by the Institute for Scientific Information. In 2005, ISI determined him to be the second highest cited author for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. From 2014 to 2019 he has been listed as a highly cited researcher by Thomson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics. In 2019 and 2020, his citation metrics placed him in the top 0.01% of scientists across all fields. In 2021, expertscape indicated he was the top-rated expert in ADHD, worldwide.