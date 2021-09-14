checkAd

AEye Continues to Expand Global Footprint With Opening of Korea Office

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the opening of its Korea office to support and grow AEye’s business in the automotive, mobility and industrial markets in East Asia. The company also announced the appointment of Sung-Ho Kim as country manager of AEye’s new office in Korea.

Sung-Ho Kim, a 33-year automotive and defense industry executive, most recently served as president of Valeo Korea. In that role, he oversaw $2 billion in revenue, five manufacturing plants, four R&D centers and more than 4,000 employees and drove OEM sales and business development, including LiDAR, camera and radar sales with customers including Hyundai-Kia Global, GM Korea, Renault Samsung Motors and Ssangyong Motors. Previous to Valeo, Kim served as Korea president of IEE Sensing, and held managerial positions at Varian Semiconductor and Samsung Motors (Renault), after beginning his career as an engineer with Agency for Defense Development, the Korean national agency for R&D in defense technology. Kim holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University.

“It’s vital for us to have a strong presence in Korea, a major global driver of innovation and one of the leading manufacturing nations in the world,” said Jordan Greene, co-founder and general manager at AEye. “This office opening reflects the explosive global interest we are seeing in AEye’s adaptive LiDAR system. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Sung-Ho Kim, a highly respected automotive and technology veteran, at the helm of our Korea initiatives, and we look forward to working closely with our partners, suppliers, customers and system integrators in the region on successful rollouts across automotive, mobility and industrial markets.”

“I am excited to join AEye at this important transformation point and to help commercialize AEye’s cutting-edge technology across the automotive, industrial, and mobility markets,” said Kim. “AEye’s LiDAR system is unique in its software-driven intelligence, and has shown world-class performance that scales for speed, safety and cost. I’m delighted to take the lead in bringing AEye’s game-changing technology to market in East Asia, and to build the team that can best support our partners and customers on-the-ground as they move toward productization and mass production of AEye LiDAR systems.”

Value of Adaptive LiDAR

AEye’s LiDAR system, termed iDAR, has achieved groundbreaking, independently verified performance metrics that top the LiDAR industry. The company has a two-tiered go-to-market approach: it is working alongside manufacturing and automotive go-to-market partner, Continental AG to jointly develop an ultra-long range, high performance LiDAR for automotive and commercial vehicle applications. For non-automotive markets, AEye is working with global integrated manufacturing solutions leader, Sanmina, as well as engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider Benchmark to produce AEye’s 4Sight M and manufacture critical optical components and modules in AEye’s sensors targeted for a broad range of industrial markets.

AEye uses a single product platform and single supply chain across markets to drive cost efficiencies and accelerate adoption in automotive, mobility and industrial markets. The company is engaged with an ecosystem of more than 75 partners globally across industries. In each case, AEye’s adaptive, low cost, high performance LIDAR can be configured by software to meet the needs of specific applications per market. AEye Korea will provide the company’s innovative, adaptive LiDAR products and support services to Korean OEMs, as well as customers in other vertical industries, including trucking and ITS.

To see what a software-configurable sensor can do, and to experience iDAR’s record-breaking performance in real-time, visit aeye.ai/demo-the-4sight-m.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

AEye Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AEye Continues to Expand Global Footprint With Opening of Korea Office AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the opening of its Korea office to support and grow AEye’s business in the automotive, mobility and industrial markets in East Asia. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21AEye Announces Election of Public Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21AEye Welcomes Automotive OEM Sales Veteran Jay Hohauser as VP of ADAS, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21AEye Partners with Benchmark for Manufacturing of Optical Module for Its Next-Gen Adaptive LiDAR Sensors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten