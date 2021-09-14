Twist Bioscience Continues Commitment to Deliver Synthetic RNA Controls, now to Fight Delta Plus Variants of COVID-19

“We continue to update our synthetic controls for the latest variants of concern and variants of interest, monitoring the viral evolution to ensure we offer the tools to develop accurate tests in a timely manner,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We now offer a total of 22 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA controls in addition to 15 respiratory virus controls, to meet the needs of researchers globally.”

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it has started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 AY.1 and AY.2, more commonly known as Delta Plus. Positive synthetic controls are robust reference tools used to confirm the accuracy of an assay and in the case of COVID, help classify and characterize virus samples.

For more information on the Twist products to combat COVID-19, including a full suite of NGS testing panels to help track the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, please visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/coronavirus-research-tools.

In March 2020, Twist launched its first synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA distinct reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both next-generation sequencing (NGS) and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assays to test for SARS-CoV-2. These controls continue to be included in many different assays worldwide and can be used to determine the limit of detection, monitor day-to-day test variations and are included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website as reference materials for SARS-CoV-2. Twist monitors the evolution of the virus and remains committed to using its DNA synthesis platform to offer valuable products that improve health and sustainability.

The Twist synthetic controls are designed based on specific SARS-CoV-2 variants, cover the full viral genome and are sequence-verified. For customers interested in alternative variants of SARS-CoV-2, or synthetic RNA or DNA controls for other sequences, Twist can provide custom controls in multiple formats. Twist also offers a suite of research tools, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) products for SARS-CoV-2 as well as a broad respiratory panel and the most comprehensive viral panel.