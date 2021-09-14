checkAd

Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Argo Blockchain Plc (LSE:ARB; OTCQX:ARBKF), (“Argo” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain. The last closing price of Argo Blockchain's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange Main Market was $1.848 on September 10, 2021. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the "Offering"). Argo Blockchain has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ARBK.”

Jefferies and Barclays are acting as the lead book-running managers for the Offering. Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP are acting as co-lead-managers for the Offering. Compass Point, D.A. Davidson & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann, Roth Capital Partners, finnCap Ltd, and Tennyson Securities are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed Offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or
  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo
 Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

