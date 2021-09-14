checkAd

Advance Auto Parts Partners With Bridgestone Retail Operations for Nationwide DieHard Battery Transition

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts supplier, and Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) today announced a multi-year agreement where BSRO will stock DieHard batteries in its more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005421/en/

As part of the agreement, BSRO, which operates under the brands Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus, and Wheel Works, will carry and install the DieHard range of Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum AGM batteries. The systemwide stocking rollout was completed in July.

“Thousands of motorists trust their vehicles to Bridgestone technicians each day,” said Bob Cushing, Advance’s executive vice president, professional. “We’re proud that Bridgestone has entrusted Advance with its battery business through our iconic DieHard brand. On behalf of everyone at Advance, we look forward to partnering with Bridgestone and providing customers and their vehicles with the power, reliability and durability of DieHard batteries.”

“We are proud to add the DieHard battery brand to the complete portfolio of best-in-class tire and automotive service products offered across our retail store network,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. “Our customers trust us to help them get the most life out of their vehicle and this partnership with Advance further strengthens our ability to meet our customers’ needs with a brand we trust.”

For more than 50 years, DieHard has served as America’s most trusted auto battery, helping motorists start their vehicles reliably even in the most extreme weather climates. Every DieHard battery purchased at a BSRO store comes with DieHard Assurance*, which offers consumers free battery replacement and roadside assistance.

*Exclusions apply. See additional details at https://www.diehardassurance.com/diehardassurance/s/diehard-benefits.

About Advance Auto Parts:
 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 17, 2021, Advance operated 4,748 stores and 215 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,306 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:
 Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:
 Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States – including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations also are part of BSRO. BSRO is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

