The ONE Group Appoints Two New Independent Directors to its Board

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the appointment of Susan Lintonsmith and Haydee Olinger as independent members to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome both Susan and Haydee to our Board as we continue executing our strategic priorities and build shareholder value,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “Susan’s extensive experience in generating profitable growth across multi-unit restaurant and health & wellness concepts, among other businesses, and Haydee’s restaurant industry expertise and unmatched leadership in organizational compliance and asset-light restaurant development will be additive to our board and significantly support our growth and enhance our corporate governance.”