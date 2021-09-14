checkAd

POET Technologies Ships First Optical Engines Samples to Customers

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today reported that the Company has shipped its first 100G Transmit (Tx) Optical Engine sample to a leading European optical systems company. The Company also confirmed that additional samples will be delivered to several other interested companies over the next month.   Several prospective customers are expected to participate in POET’s demonstrations of its Optical Interposer-based optical engine solutions this week, concurrent with the CIOE conference in Shenzhen.

The sample delivered to a leading European optical systems company supports a combined transmit and receive Optical Engine product, which has been developed for an innovative 400G transceiver application.  The Alpha samples demonstrate excellent margin to the transmit link budget at operating temperatures with excellent optical eye margins (an optical eye is a fundamental measure of data signal integrity). Internal testing shows that only minor improvements are required for a Beta release that would meet all of the requirements for production. These changes have already been incorporated in the Beta designs, which have just been released to the mask shop for production.

“The importance of achieving this milestone cannot be over-emphasized,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies. “For most prospective customers in this industry, ‘seeing is believing’ is a dominant theme. In spite of 20 years of trying, no other company has been successful in developing a versatile hybrid integration platform. A number of customers and business partners will be taking delivery of samples now and in the coming months – as they gain a full understanding of the simplicity and versatility of the POET Optical Interposer platform, we believe it has the potential to become a new standard for packaging in the photonics industry. The shipment of samples constitutes a completion of over three years of technology and product development culminating in placing market viable products in customers hands.”

