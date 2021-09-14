checkAd

Slinger's Foundation Tennis Teams Up with Square to Reach New Businesses in the Sports Vertical

Slinger’s recently acquired tennis technology SaaS platform is now a member of Square’s App Partner Program

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG) a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a leading connected sports company, today announced that the Foundation Tennis technology platform it acquired in June of 2020 has joined Square’s App Partner Program. The partnership with Square is a significant milestone for Foundation Tennis and Slinger, validating the success of its platform, and its potential to reach new businesses and consumers in the tennis market, as well as other sports and wellness verticals with its robust CRM, subscription management, booking, and payment processing technology.

Through Square’s partnership program, partners and developers build products that are complementary to Square’s core services, and enable Square to reach new market segments. Foundation Tennis is currently the only tennis company within Square’s partner program, has access to thousands of tennis-related businesses in the US alone, and over one million users on its entire platform. It intends to market Square products to its active user base and business clients. 

“We are thrilled to team up with Square and are equally excited by what this new relationship means for Slinger in terms of future product offerings that we can bring to the tennis and sports markets,” said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. “Integrating Square’s services into Slinger will enable us to provide frictionless omnichannel experiences for our customers in tennis and as we move into new sports and verticals.”

About Slinger Bag: Slinger is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

