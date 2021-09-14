Smith-Midland achieves STEP Platinum Status in ABC Safety Management Program

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID). Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) presented Smith-Midland Corporation with the prestigious Platinum Level of Achievement Safety Training and …

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID). Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) presented Smith-Midland Corporation with the prestigious Platinum Level of Achievement Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) recognition for 2021. The STEP Program recognizes companies based on 25 key elements of a contractor's safety program including safety policies, employee commitment and training, management commitment, and budgeting. The recipients are determined using safety factor calculations that incorporate data from Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) reports and require companies to have extensive programs covering personnel training, on-the-job performance documentation and evaluations.

"We are proud to be recognized for achieving 2021 STEP Platinum Status byABC. This prestigious designation reflects our dedication to providing a safe work environment for our employees while mitigating risk for all Smith-Midland stakeholders." said Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation, Ashley Smith. "My thanks go out to the Smith-Midland team for their hard work and dedication in reaching this goal. Each day, we emphasize the importance of safety to ensure that 'Everyone Goes Home Safe.' I'd also like to acknowledge our Safety Committee for spearheading safety initiatives that continuously improve our safety practices," Smith concluded.