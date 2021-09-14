checkAd

Galaxy Next Generation to Host Fourth Quarter and Annual Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on Friday, September 17, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 am ETTOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that it will host …

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 am ET

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and annual fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 earnings results conference call on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Galaxy CEO Gary LeCroy and CFO Magen McGahee will discuss the Company's quarterly and annual results for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and address shareholder questions.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 Conference Call

Date: Friday, September 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Dial-in: 1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

1-973-528-0011 (International)

Entry Code: 598271

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to IR@GalaxyNext.us prior to the call. Galaxy will do their best to answer all questions.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2559/42836

    For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available through September 17, 2022 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 42836.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663917/Galaxy-Next-Generation-to-Host-Fourt ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galaxy Next Generation to Host Fourth Quarter and Annual Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on Friday, September 17, 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 am ETTOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that it will host …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...