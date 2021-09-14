NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is rampant in America. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States, or 108 million people, have hypertension, yet only about one out of every four have their condition under control. That's a big problem considering hypertension increases risks for heart disease and stroke, which are, respectively, the no. 1 and no. 5 leading causes of death in the nation each year. To that point, the CDC names hypertension as a primary or contributing cause in nearly half a million deaths annually in the U.S. Hypertension treatment options vary tremendously from meditation to conventional drugs, with what looks to be a promising new innovation on the horizon from Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (Profile). Lexaria is proving that its proprietary DehydraTECH(TM) technology repeatedly delivers strong therapeutic responses, without the side effects of today's drugs. Lexaria is looking to throw its hat into the ring with majors in the market today that are making billions of dollars by treating high blood pressure and other leading causes of death, including Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Merck & Company Inc. (NYSE: MRK), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA).

The global anti-hypertensive market size is $24.4 billion currently and expected to reach $27.8 billion in 2025, yet only 24% of patients control their disease.

Lexaria Bioscience is using its patented DehydraTECH technology to develop highly effective treatments for hypertension and other disorders.

Multiple lab studies and three human clinical trials show the efficacy of LEXX's exclusive DehydraTECH treatment.

Lexaria has now initiated IND-enabling studies and is considering an FDA 505(b)(2) accelerated development pathway.

Move Over Blockers and Diuretics, DehydraTECH Is Here

Alpha blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, ACE inhibitors — the list goes on and on for different classes of drugs designed to keep blood pressure in a normal range so the excessive pressure on artery walls doesn't lead to organ damage. Yet only 24% of those suffering from hypertension have their blood pressure under control, which speaks loudly to the market opportunity at hand. Perhaps side effects associated with current treatments are the culprit.