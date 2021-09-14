Synopsys Transforms Workspace Security with Citrix

“Synopsys manages more than 30 access locations, and no matter where a user is connecting from or what they are connecting to, we want to ensure that connection is secure and optimized,” said Sriram Sitaraman, Chief Information Officer, Synopsys.

It’s an eternal question among IT organizations: how do you keep corporate data and devices safe without hampering the user experience – particularly in the world of hybrid work? For Synopsys , a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA), semiconductor IP and application security testing tools and services, the answer was clear: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). As it organizes around flexible work, Synopsys, is using the company’s digital workspace platform and secure access solutions to overcome the challenges that distributed IT and work models are creating. These Citrix solutions provide secure and reliable access to the resources Synopsys employees need to work across every work channel, device and location.

Providing Secure Access

Through Citrix Workspace, Synopsys provides secure access to the virtual desktops, SaaS, web, mobile apps and content that employees need to be productive with a single, consumer-like experience.

“We can’t manage third-party devices from contractors or customers, but we can manage their connectivity and authentication,” said Sitaraman. “By unifying access to all our corporate applications and providing a single pane of glass through which we can manage them, Citrix has helped tighten our security posture and enhance our user experience.”

Using a powerful set of zero trust-based secure access solutions delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, including Citrix Secure Workspace Access and Citrix Analytics for Security, Synopsys is not only able to authenticate user access based on their device posture and user location, but also constantly monitor user, application and network behavior and dynamically apply secure access policies to ensure that corporate information and apps remain secure no matter where work happens.

“We strongly believe in the importance of contextual policies and multifactor authentication, because while securing our environment is our top priority, we aim to avoid negatively impacting the user experience,” said Sitaraman. “With its zero-trust security posture, Citrix has uniquely positioned Synopsys as an engineering company that really cares about both security and the employee experience we deliver.”