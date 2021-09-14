OLB Group Subsidiary DMint Orders First Batch of Miners for Cryptocurrency

“Putting these new mining computers to work is the first step in building out our cryptocurrency mining operations that are expected to grow to serve some one thousand miners by the end of the year,” said Ronny Yakov, OLB Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize the high energy requirements and potential environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, and DMint’s business plan includes our commitment to utilize green energy sources.”

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that DMint, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OLB (“DMint”), is deploying its first lot of some one-hundred cryptocurrency mining computers for operation at its newly acquired data centers. The Antminer S19j Pro is specifically configured to mine Bitcoin and is planned to be up and running by the end of September.

DMint has secured the natural gas mineral rights necessary to power its current and foreseeable energy needs for mining operations. The company plans to build out capacity to achieve 500 petahash per second while operating 24,000 miners over the next 24 months.

OLB provides omnicommerce business and commerce services to merchants including leading-edge crypto commerce capabilities, eCommerce, back office and kitchen operations, and payment acceptance online, in store, and on mobile devices. Merchants utilizing OLB’s OmniSoft Business Management platform can transact with customers through digital wallets, cryptocurrency wallets, and traditional card-based payment. OLB expects to leverage the DMint mining operations to power expanded crypto commerce services as well as financing, lending, and fundraising designed for smaller businesses.

Merchants interested in implementing crypto commerce or omnicommerce services can set up an OmniSoft account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com or www.olb.com/investors-data.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing investorrelations@OLB.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.