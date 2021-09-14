checkAd

BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement to Acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on September 10, 2021, to acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhuoda”), a wholesale supplier of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including over 1,220 pharmaceutical products, thousands of Chinese herbal medicines and more than 50 types of medical equipment.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BIMI will purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhuoda in consideration of US$11,617,500 (RMB 75,000,000). At the closing, 2,200,000 shares of common stock of BIMI valued at RMB 43,560,000, or $3.00 per share (approximately US$6,600,000) will be issued as partial consideration for the purchase of Zhuoda. The remainder of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$4,800,000 (RMB 31,680,000), is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhuoda in 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Tiewei Song, CEO and President stated, “We are encouraged and excited about the planned acquisition of Zhuoda, as we believe this transaction will be transformative for our Company and our shareholders. Zhuoda has established long-term strategic cooperation with 14 local hospitals, which account for most of the grade A tertiary hospitals in East Chongqing. It will greatly boost Company’s local market expansion.  

“The acquisition of Zhuoda represents a unique opportunity for BIMI and our shareholders to expand our product coverage, with BIMI’s commercialization expertise augmenting Zhuoda’s extensive products pipeline, large medical establishment customer base and their deep relationship with domestic and international medical device manufactures such as GE, Philips, LEPU and Landwind Medical. We are confident that this acquisition will create lasting value for our customers and will promote the growth of the company in a sustainable manner” concluded, Mr. Tiewei Song.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Janice Wang
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com
Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)
+86 13811768559 (from China)






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement to Acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...