checkAd

Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of David Rubulotta and the promotion of Brant McDuffie as Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets. They will report to Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.

David Rubulotta joins Stifel from Citigroup, where he most recently headed business development within Citigroup Global Markets’ fixed income division and also led leveraged finance sales. Prior to his time at Citigroup, he held senior roles with Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubulotta began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

“During his 25 years in the fixed income business, David has developed deep relationships with top institutional investors, financial sponsors, alternative asset managers, pension funds, and endowments while leading diverse teams and working in partnership with some of the sharpest minds in the fixed income universe,” said Mr. Needleman. “Understanding the needs of these clients has enabled him to identify investment trends and adapt the delivery of differentiated products and solutions that enhance accessibility to capital and drive performance. We are thrilled to have David bring that kind of focus to Stifel and our clients.”

Brant McDuffie, currently Head of Rates Sales, Trading and Research in Stifel’s Fixed Income Division, oversees the firm’s institutional fixed income brokerage business serving middle-market depositories, insurance companies, and money managers. He will maintain his current responsibilities while taking on this new role. Mr. McDuffie joined Stifel through its acquisition of Sterne Agee, where he served as Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. Prior to Sterne Agee, McDuffie was a Director in Interest Rate and Currency Risk Management at Wachovia Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in managerial economics from Hampden-Sydney College.

“Brant has been instrumental in helping grow the fixed income business at Stifel,” added Mr. Needleman. “Amidst challenging market conditions, we have steadily added to our sales effort, trading desks, and research groups, and prioritized the development of value-added products for our clients under Brant’s leadership. I am delighted to recognize his contributions with this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working with Brant and David in their new positions.”

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of David Rubulotta and the promotion of Brant McDuffie as Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets. They will report to Eric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...