Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which details the Company’s CR program and responsible investment strategy, along with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and progress.

“In a year marked by change and uncertainty, we turned challenge into opportunity through innovation and investments in the long-term resiliency of our hotels,” said Joanne Hamilton, executive vice president of human resources and corporate responsibility. “Through increased collaboration and engagement with our investors, brands, hotel operators and communities, corporate responsibility was brought even further to the forefront of Host’s business priorities. As we reflect on a year of transformation, we are proud to share our progress around the critical issues of climate, inclusion, community, health and well-being.”

Now in its fourth edition, the 2021 CR Report builds upon last year’s expanded report and features a section on COVID-19 impacts and reflections and a new section on material ESG issues, along with highlighting our industry-leading accomplishments.

Notable ESG achievements highlighted within the 2021 CR Report include:

  • Continued investments in sustainability toward our science-based emissions reduction target verified by Science Based Targets initiative at the 1.5-degree Celsius level of ambition
  • Second green bond issuance totaling $750 million, with a total issuance to date of $1.4 billion to support acquisition and investments in green building certifications and energy and water saving ROI projects
  • Eight LEED-certified properties (including two LEED Gold hotels as well as Host’s corporate headquarters) and 11 LEED projects in the pipeline, supporting our green bond strategy
  • Participated in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition and formally launched Host’s diversity and inclusion program, including a new women’s employee resource group
  • Culmination of a five-year, $500,000 pledge to the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation’s campaign to support hospitality industry research, youth education, training, and career development programs
  • 165+ charities supported including 116 employee-selected community investments

To learn more, please read the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report and view the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 78 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture.

This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

Wertpapier


