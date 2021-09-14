Quantum Computing Inc. Empowers Partners to Gain Competitive Leadership in Quantum Computing

QCI partners leverage Qatalyst to accelerate their customers’ time-to-quantum results. It’s an ideal solution for customers that require complex optimization to improve decision-making, providing more accurate, diverse results to solve complex business problems. Qatalyst software helps customers explore and benefit from quantum computing right now thanks to no quantum expertise required.

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT) today announced the QCI Partner Program , giving partners first mover advantage by offering a low risk, high reward path to utilize quantum computing to solve critical optimization problems for their customers. With QCI and Qatalyst , program partners offer a seamless bridge to unleash the power of quantum technology for government and business sectors to propel customer value, as they fuel their own financial results.

“The QCI Partner Program will help us unleash the power of quantum technology for government and business sectors, driving innovation, better performance and our own increased financial results,” said Marcel Ozinga, CEO of Setmovision . “Quantum computing is the next great opportunity, and challenge, for our clients. QCI and Qatalyst put us at the quantum forefront, leading this transformational shift so that Setmovision’s customers gain competitive advantage and Setmovision drives revenue through Qatalyst sales,” he added.

QCI’s partners can offer customers immediate access to Qatalyst-as-a-service in the cloud featuring classical and quantum computing from IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave via Amazon Braket. Users submit the same problems via API calls across all QPUs and classical systems, offering a seamless bridge to hybrid and quantum solutions with no need for quantum programming. QCI also offers technical training, assistance with Qatalyst optimization problem solving, and sales and marketing support.

“Our partner program dramatically expands our reach and range to customers who are ready to explore the value of quantum computing for their business advantage,” said Robert Liscouski, QCI’s CEO. “Working with partners who are actively exploring quantum computing with their own customers accelerates the growth of Qatalyst’s user base, even as we offer customers a simpler, lower risk and faster path to quantum value. We look forward to working with recognized expert partners such as Setmovision and their clients, and look forward to the innovations that will result.”