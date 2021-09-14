checkAd

Published Study Shows Healthy Extracts Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, ACTIVATE, Naturally Enhances Key Brain Activity by 46%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 14:31  |  65   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced a pilot study was recently published in Annals of Reviews and Research highlighting the ability of its Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) ACTIVATE to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46%.

The article titled, A Phytonutrient Based Brain Activation Complex and Short-Term Brain Function Changes: An Initial Investigation, describes how the consumption of ACTIVATE can dramatically improve human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

“Publication of this study represents an incredible contribution to the food and nutrition industry, especially regarding the effectiveness of our nootropics ACTIVATE,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “These published results validate the benefits that can be derived from our expanding portfolio of natural nutrient formulations for brain health and cognition.”

“Clinical validation differentiates us from our competitors, and provides customers the confidence to choose our products and encourages their daily consumption,” added Pitts. “It also instills confidence in potential distribution partners who have stringent standards, and this supports our efforts to expand our sales channels in the U.S. and globally.”

UBN has two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary F4T formulations. They have been in development for more than 20 years and are now supported by more than 100 clinical studies. The products address the fast-growing brain health supplement market, which is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

To learn more about ACTIVATE and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com and bergametna.com.

About UBN ACTIVATE
The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, ACTIVATE is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, ACTIVATE’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Published Study Shows Healthy Extracts Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, ACTIVATE, Naturally Enhances Key Brain Activity by 46% LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced a pilot study was recently published in Annals of Reviews and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...