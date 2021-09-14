Published Study Shows Healthy Extracts Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, ACTIVATE, Naturally Enhances Key Brain Activity by 46%

The article titled, A Phytonutrient Based Brain Activation Complex and Short-Term Brain Function Changes: An Initial Investigation , describes how the consumption of ACTIVATE can dramatically improve human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced a pilot study was recently published in Annals of Reviews and Research highlighting the ability of its Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) ACTIVATE to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46%.

“Publication of this study represents an incredible contribution to the food and nutrition industry, especially regarding the effectiveness of our nootropics ACTIVATE,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “These published results validate the benefits that can be derived from our expanding portfolio of natural nutrient formulations for brain health and cognition.”

“Clinical validation differentiates us from our competitors, and provides customers the confidence to choose our products and encourages their daily consumption,” added Pitts. “It also instills confidence in potential distribution partners who have stringent standards, and this supports our efforts to expand our sales channels in the U.S. and globally.”

UBN has two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary F4T formulations. They have been in development for more than 20 years and are now supported by more than 100 clinical studies. The products address the fast-growing brain health supplement market, which is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.



To learn more about ACTIVATE and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com and bergametna.com.

About UBN ACTIVATE

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, ACTIVATE is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, ACTIVATE’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.