Acasti Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit on September 21ˢᵗ

Jan D’Alvise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acasti Pharma, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced that it will be presenting at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit being held virtually September 20-23, 2021.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will feature presentations and one-on-one meetings in a virtual format with a select group of public companies in the Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech arena.

About Acasti

Acasti is a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery capability and technologies addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti’s novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti’s three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States and protection by over 40 granted and pending patents. The lead assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily impacts children causing severe disability, for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray, targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

