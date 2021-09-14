Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

BK Technologies has served as a long-term provider of portable communications technology to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which provides resources for the prevention and suppression of wildland fire on 22 acres of State Trust land, as well as private property located outside incorporated communities. The agency provides services for fire prevention, urban and community forestry stewardship and forest health.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "BK Technologies and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management have enjoyed a long a mutually beneficial partnership over many years and we appreciate this opportunity to continue to assist the agency as it begins the lifecycle replacement program for its portable communications equipment. For an agency with the responsibility of protecting a large footprint of both rural and urban geography, it's essential to the safety of personnel in the field that the transition from one portable communications platform to newer technology is seamless. Our BKR 5000 provides the highest level of communications technology, reliability and consistency, with the added benefit of interoperability with legacy BK radios as the rollout of new equipment begins. We look forward to continuing our support of the agency by providing essential communications technology as it carries out its mission to manage and reduce fire risk to protect the people, communities, wildland areas and natural resources of Arizona."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.