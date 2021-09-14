checkAd

Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment as the agency implements its lifecycle replacement program.

BK Technologies has served as a long-term provider of portable communications technology to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which provides resources for the prevention and suppression of wildland fire on 22 acres of State Trust land, as well as private property located outside incorporated communities. The agency provides services for fire prevention, urban and community forestry stewardship and forest health.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "BK Technologies and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management have enjoyed a long a mutually beneficial partnership over many years and we appreciate this opportunity to continue to assist the agency as it begins the lifecycle replacement program for its portable communications equipment. For an agency with the responsibility of protecting a large footprint of both rural and urban geography, it's essential to the safety of personnel in the field that the transition from one portable communications platform to newer technology is seamless. Our BKR 5000 provides the highest level of communications technology, reliability and consistency, with the added benefit of interoperability with legacy BK radios as the rollout of new equipment begins. We look forward to continuing our support of the agency by providing essential communications technology as it carries out its mission to manage and reduce fire risk to protect the people, communities, wildland areas and natural resources of Arizona."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000 WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports 38% Sequential Sales Growth in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Expects ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...