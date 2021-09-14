checkAd

NLS Initiates Phase 2 Trial for Quilience in Narcolepsy and Announces First Patient Enrolled

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces the initiation of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Quilience® (mazindol extended release or "ER") as a once-daily monotherapy for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy, the primary symptoms of narcolepsy. The Company has begun enrolling patients and plans to conduct the trial in approximately 30 specialized centers across the U.S. and Europe.

The trial is expected to enroll 60 patients with both narcolepsy Type 1 and Type 2, who will receive treatment with either a 3mg dose of Quilience (mazindol ER) once daily for 28 days, or placebo. Patients in the trial will be randomized 1:1 into each treatment arm. The primary endpoint of the trial is the change from baseline in EDS as measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and a key secondary endpoint is the change from baseline in mean weekly number of cataplexy attacks in the anticipated subset of patients with cataplexy. Patients who complete the 4-week clinical study period will have the option to enroll in an open label extension (OLE) study, where each patient will be eligible to receive Quilience for an additional 6 months.

"Initiating this clinical trial is an important milestone for NLS, and we remain focused on delivering top line results by year-end to demonstrate the potential benefits and safety profile of Quilience in the treatment of narcolepsy," said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS. "Quilience's unique mechanism of action, including its partial agonism of the orexin-2 receptor, has the potential to provide significant benefits to patients suffering from narcolepsy, which remains a major unmet medical need. I am thankful for all of the centers that are participating in this trial on behalf of their patients, and to our internal clinical and medical teams who have worked hard to move this trial along expediently as we seek to bring Quilience to the market as rapidly as possible."

