checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at California Based TreeSource Citrus Nursery

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with California based TreeSource Citrus …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with California based TreeSource Citrus Nursery ("TreeSource").

The commercial feasibility will be conducted on approximately 2,000 square feet of citrus tree young plants (also known as liners) using a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system integrated with an existing fogging system. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ impact on the growth acceleration of liners to commercial maturity.

TreeSource Citrus Nursery is a full-service commercial citrus nursery that serves the California citrus industry and greenhouse growers around the world. TreeSource is part of the AC Foods family of companies, currently operating nearly 20,000 acres of grapes, citrus, blueberries and tree nuts across California, the Pacific Northwest, and Australia. AC Foods seeks to infuse regenerative management practices into a rapidly evolving food system to pursue their vision of a world where everyone has access to better, healthier food. For more information on TreeSource Citrus Nursery, please visit www.citrustreesource.com.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are very excited to be working with TreeSource Citrus Nursery. Their focus on regenerative management practices aligns with our technology and company's focus on ESG. We have another commercial feasibility underway in South Africa on high value macadamia tree liners. The benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for nurseries are faster growth bringing liners to market sooner, as well as potentially more developed rooting which helps the propagators' customers with stronger plants. Like most of our protected agriculture customers, the ROI on investing in our technology is significant for grower profits, the planet and people."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

Seite 1 von 3
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at California Based TreeSource Citrus Nursery TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with California based TreeSource Citrus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting
Komo Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a Major European Based Greenhouse Vegetable Grower
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Selected to Participate in a Virtual Trade Mission to Mexico Presented by the Ontario MEDJCT and Toronto Regional Board of Trade from September 20th to 23rd, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. and Mexico Partner Rancho Nexo Announce Its Participation at GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC ANNUAL CONGRESS 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower
Accesswire | Analysen