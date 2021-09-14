CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at California Based TreeSource Citrus Nursery

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with California based TreeSource Citrus …

The commercial feasibility will be conducted on approximately 2,000 square feet of citrus tree young plants (also known as liners) using a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system integrated with an existing fogging system. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ impact on the growth acceleration of liners to commercial maturity.

TreeSource Citrus Nursery is a full-service commercial citrus nursery that serves the California citrus industry and greenhouse growers around the world. TreeSource is part of the AC Foods family of companies, currently operating nearly 20,000 acres of grapes, citrus, blueberries and tree nuts across California, the Pacific Northwest, and Australia. AC Foods seeks to infuse regenerative management practices into a rapidly evolving food system to pursue their vision of a world where everyone has access to better, healthier food. For more information on TreeSource Citrus Nursery, please visit www.citrustreesource.com.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are very excited to be working with TreeSource Citrus Nursery. Their focus on regenerative management practices aligns with our technology and company's focus on ESG. We have another commercial feasibility underway in South Africa on high value macadamia tree liners. The benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for nurseries are faster growth bringing liners to market sooner, as well as potentially more developed rooting which helps the propagators' customers with stronger plants. Like most of our protected agriculture customers, the ROI on investing in our technology is significant for grower profits, the planet and people."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video . To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.