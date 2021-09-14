checkAd

Cipherloc Announces Results of Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders held September 13, 2021.At the annual …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders held September 13, 2021.

At the annual meeting, stockholders:

  • Elected Anthony Ambrose, Sammy Davis, David Chasteen and Tom Wilkinson to the board of directors;
  • Ratified the appointment of Briggs & Veselka Co. as the company's independent auditor;
  • Approved and adopted the Company's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan;
  • Approved the reincorporation of the Company from the State of Texas to the State of Delaware;
  • Granted discretionary authority to the board of directors to combine outstanding shares of Cipherloc's common stock into a lesser number of outstanding shares with the exact ratio to be determined by our board of directors within a range of 1-for-2 to a maximum of 1-for-20;
  • Approve an amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to eliminate the shareholders' statutory preemptive rights pursuant to Section 21.208 of the Texas Business Organizations Code in the event that the reincorporation of the Company from the State of Texas to the State of Delaware is not consummated;
  • Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, a resolution approving named executive officer compensation; and
  • Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, future non-binding advisory votes on resolutions approving future named executive officer compensation to occur every three years.

"We are extremely appreciative of the shareholder approval we received for these proposals. This historic proxy for Cipherloc represents the ongoing commitment of our Board and our management team to create sustainable and shareholder value" said David Chasteen, CEO. "We remain focused on achieving the first customer wins from our broadening sales funnel and continuing to advance our encryption service offering."

Since 2020, Cipherloc developed commercial applications of its technology by advancing a Software Development Kit ("SDK") for its Polymorphic Encryption Core. By doing so, potential customers can integrate and configure the PEC using the SDK. Cipherloc's technology now supports commercial application through three distinct products.

  • For data-in-motion applications, Cipherloc Sentinel allows a customer to build a post-quantum encryption solution into their product environment.
  • Cipherloc Armor employs the sentinel solution in a hardware appliance that can be deployed in front of any IT system and encrypts the traffic between paired Armor devices with little setup needed.
  • Cipherloc Shield addresses data-at-rest needs, securely encrypting data, using the PEC, that is placed on a hard drive or in a database for long term storage.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

