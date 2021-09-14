Black Bird Biotech Announces First Sales of Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide, Prepares for Fourth Quarter Marketing Push Within Cannabis Industry

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it had achieved the first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it had achieved the first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, as it accelerates its planned fourth quarter sales and marketing efforts that are intended to bring much-needed crop protection to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT has also initiated efforts to establish international sales channels, including in China, Hong Kong and neighboring countries (a focus on tea and tobacco crops) and Central American countries (a focus on banana and coffee crops), where annual mite damage to crops can be extensive and expensive to growers and farmers. "Because we know of no competitor that delivers the unique performance standards of MiteXstreamTM, we remain convinced that MiteXstreamTM will quickly prove to be a game changer for a great number of crops. It is, after all, the foundational element of our company," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT. "We are excited to get this great product into the hands of growers and our country's great farmers, having been able to resolve supply chain interruptions. We are now full speed ahead with our manufacturing and marketing efforts."