Black Bird Biotech Announces First Sales of Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide, Prepares for Fourth Quarter Marketing Push Within Cannabis Industry

Accesswire
14.09.2021   

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it had achieved the first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it had achieved the first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, as it accelerates its planned fourth quarter sales and marketing efforts that are intended to bring much-needed crop protection to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT has also initiated efforts to establish international sales channels, including in China, Hong Kong and neighboring countries (a focus on tea and tobacco crops) and Central American countries (a focus on banana and coffee crops), where annual mite damage to crops can be extensive and expensive to growers and farmers.

"Because we know of no competitor that delivers the unique performance standards of MiteXstreamTM, we remain convinced that MiteXstreamTM will quickly prove to be a game changer for a great number of crops. It is, after all, the foundational element of our company," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT. "We are excited to get this great product into the hands of growers and our country's great farmers, having been able to resolve supply chain interruptions. We are now full speed ahead with our manufacturing and marketing efforts."

From Two Years of Testing to First Customer. Dylan Matteson, owner of We'D, a Montana-licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary with locations in three cities, offered, "After nearly two years of testing MiteXstreamTM in our grows, and watching the test plants grow free of spider mites, molds and mildews, grow more robustly. We are excited to be able to purchase MiteXstreamTM and use it in all of our indoor grows and know that we can safely apply through the day of harvest and still pass state testing. And being the first official MiteXstreamTM buyer makes it even more special. This is an amazing product, bottom line."

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

