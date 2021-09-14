General Mills’ Box Tops for Education Surprises Local Teachers to Kick Off the New School Year

For teachers, gearing up for the school year consists of a lot more than just creating lesson plans, bulletin boards and seating charts. According to the National Education Association, the average teacher spends upwards of $500 of their own money on school supplies due to lack of adequate funding, with higher expenses on average in high-poverty schools. General Mills’ Box Tops for Education program is partnering with retailers this year to offer new ways for guests to earn cash for schools in need so that teachers don’t have to fill this gap alone. Now through September 30th, shoppers can earn an additional 50 Bonus Box Tops, the equivalent of five dollars, when they purchase five participating items at Target and scan their receipt within 14 days of purchase.

Box Tops for Education has also joined a back-to-school celebration barbeque in Brooklyn Park hosted by Black Men Teach, a Minnesota-based organization committed to recruiting, preparing, placing, and retaining Black male teachers in Twin Cities metro elementary schools. Guests of honor at the event on September 11th included Thetis White, Raphael Barnett and Sidney McClain, three fellows with Black Men Teach and teachers at Monroe Elementary in Brooklyn Park. Earlier this year, they were each awarded $50,000 in loan forgiveness as part of Box Tops for Education’s four-year commitment of $500,000 to the organization. This commitment supports Box Top’s journey to advance equity in education. As another part of its commitment to racial equity in the classroom, Box Tops has enhanced its app to allow participants to easily find and support schools in need with products they already purchase at participating retailers like Target.

“We understand that addressing systemic racism isn’t something that we can do alone – but as a platform with a 25-year, and nearly $1 Billion history of helping schools, we believe there is always more we can be doing, especially in our own community,” says Lilly Moeding, Box Tops for Education’s Brand Experience Manager. “Working with local organizations like Black Men Teach has allowed us to begin our journey toward making an impact in our own backyard of Minneapolis.”

At the back-to-school event, Box Tops for Education also donated $500 Target gift cards to Mr. White, Mr. Barnett and Mr. McClain to get school and classroom supplies for the upcoming year, as well as $25 Target gift cards to the parents of each of their students. This event is driven by Box Tops’ goal of enhancing equity in education – starting in the Minneapolis community.