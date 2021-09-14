checkAd

General Mills’ Box Tops for Education Surprises Local Teachers to Kick Off the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:45  |  33   |   |   

For teachers, gearing up for the school year consists of a lot more than just creating lesson plans, bulletin boards and seating charts. According to the National Education Association, the average teacher spends upwards of $500 of their own money on school supplies due to lack of adequate funding, with higher expenses on average in high-poverty schools. General Mills’ Box Tops for Education program is partnering with retailers this year to offer new ways for guests to earn cash for schools in need so that teachers don’t have to fill this gap alone. Now through September 30th, shoppers can earn an additional 50 Bonus Box Tops, the equivalent of five dollars, when they purchase five participating items at Target and scan their receipt within 14 days of purchase.

Box Tops for Education has also joined a back-to-school celebration barbeque in Brooklyn Park hosted by Black Men Teach, a Minnesota-based organization committed to recruiting, preparing, placing, and retaining Black male teachers in Twin Cities metro elementary schools. Guests of honor at the event on September 11th included Thetis White, Raphael Barnett and Sidney McClain, three fellows with Black Men Teach and teachers at Monroe Elementary in Brooklyn Park. Earlier this year, they were each awarded $50,000 in loan forgiveness as part of Box Tops for Education’s four-year commitment of $500,000 to the organization. This commitment supports Box Top’s journey to advance equity in education. As another part of its commitment to racial equity in the classroom, Box Tops has enhanced its app to allow participants to easily find and support schools in need with products they already purchase at participating retailers like Target.

“We understand that addressing systemic racism isn’t something that we can do alone – but as a platform with a 25-year, and nearly $1 Billion history of helping schools, we believe there is always more we can be doing, especially in our own community,” says Lilly Moeding, Box Tops for Education’s Brand Experience Manager. “Working with local organizations like Black Men Teach has allowed us to begin our journey toward making an impact in our own backyard of Minneapolis.”

At the back-to-school event, Box Tops for Education also donated $500 Target gift cards to Mr. White, Mr. Barnett and Mr. McClain to get school and classroom supplies for the upcoming year, as well as $25 Target gift cards to the parents of each of their students. This event is driven by Box Tops’ goal of enhancing equity in education – starting in the Minneapolis community.

Seite 1 von 2


General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills’ Box Tops for Education Surprises Local Teachers to Kick Off the New School Year For teachers, gearing up for the school year consists of a lot more than just creating lesson plans, bulletin boards and seating charts. According to the National Education Association, the average teacher spends upwards of $500 of their own money …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:48 UhrVergiss die Zooplus-Aktie: Tierische Rendite geht mit diesen 2 Top-Aktien!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.09.21Warum für die Aktie von General Mills das Jahr 1898 so bedeutend ist!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.09.21General Mills: Rückzug aus Deutschland – ein Problem?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21Besser-als-nix-Depot: Meine 3 Top-Aktien gegen Inflation und Negativzinsen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21General Mills-Aktie steigt um mehr als 4 % auf über 50 Euro: Aus gutem Grund!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Top-Aktien mit 3 % Dividendenrendite – mindestens!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.09.21Inflation bei 3,9 %. Warum diesmal alles anders ist!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.09.21Beyond Meat vs. General Mills: Auf diese Lebensmittel-Aktie würde ich eher setzen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.09.21General Mills-Aktie mit 3,54 % Dividendenrendite: 3 Wochen bis zum Turnaround?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare