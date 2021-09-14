checkAd

New Residential Investment Corp. Launches Public Offering of Preferred Stock

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announces that it has launched an opportunistic underwritten public offering of Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), subject to market conditions. The terms of the Preferred Stock are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NRZ PR D.” The Company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the Preferred Stock being offered to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investments and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1585 Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 100179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Tel. 212-834-4533; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: DCM Transaction Management, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com, by fax at 212-581-1592, or by calling 1-800-966-1559; BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com ; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com.

