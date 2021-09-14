Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox joining forces to form a global diagnostics pioneer - Enabling the right diagnosis and care at the patient's first appointment

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Finnish biotech companies - Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox - are joining forces to form an international frontrunner in in vitro diagnostics. The new company will provide the global market with a unique total solution for point-of-care testing, including diagnostics for infectious diseases and cancers. The next-generation solution will enable testing anywhere and at any time, thereby speeding up the the correct diagnosis and care. Instead of sending samples to external laboratories, samples are taken and analysed near the patient. The launch of the new solution for point-of-care testing is scheduled for 2024.

The new company brings together some of the world's leading instrumentation and biochemical knowhow. It will offer healthcare providers and patients faster, easier and more cost-effective diagnostics. The three growth companies have years of experience in diagnostics. In 2020, the combined annual net sales of the three companies totalled EUR 12 million and the operating profit EUR 3.2 million. In 2021, the net sales is estimated to be EUR 14 million and the operating profit to increase from the previous year. The new company will employ about 90 employees. The name of the new company will be decided on during this autumn.

The combination of Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox into a new company is a natural continuation of existing collaboration between the three companies. The companies have already worked on joint R&D and marketing initiatives, and acted as suppliers to each other. The combination will enable larger investments in R&D and sales, generate operational synergies, and expand the combined customer base. Together the companies will also be in a better position to meet international demand and profit from the market's extensive growth potential.

The new company will continue to be owned primarily by the current shareholders. About 95 per cent of the new company will be held by Finnish shareholders. A significant proportion of the company will continue to be owned by its employees. The transaction will be implemented through a share swap agreement. It is expected to be completed in October. The companies' largest shareholders support the transaction. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the new company are to be appointed during the autumn.