checkAd

Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox joining forces to form a global diagnostics pioneer - Enabling the right diagnosis and care at the patient's first appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 14:50  |  36   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Finnish biotech companies - Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox - are joining forces to form an international frontrunner in in vitro diagnostics. The new company will provide the global market with a unique total solution for point-of-care testing, including diagnostics for infectious diseases and cancers.  The next-generation solution will enable testing anywhere and at any time, thereby speeding up the the correct diagnosis and care. Instead of sending samples to external laboratories, samples are taken and analysed near the patient. The launch of the new solution for point-of-care testing is scheduled for 2024.

The new company brings together some of the world's leading instrumentation and biochemical knowhow. It will offer healthcare providers and patients faster, easier and more cost-effective diagnostics. The three growth companies have years of experience in diagnostics. In 2020, the combined annual net sales of the three companies totalled EUR 12 million and the operating profit EUR 3.2 million. In 2021, the net sales is estimated to be EUR 14 million and the operating profit to increase from the previous year. The new company will employ about 90 employees. The name of the new company will be decided on during this autumn.

The combination of Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox into a new company is a natural continuation of existing collaboration between the three companies. The companies have already worked on joint R&D and marketing initiatives, and acted as suppliers to each other. The combination will enable larger investments in R&D and sales, generate operational synergies, and expand the combined customer base. Together the companies will also be in a better position to meet international demand and profit from the market's extensive growth potential.

The new company will continue to be owned primarily by the current shareholders. About 95 per cent of the new company will be held by Finnish shareholders. A significant proportion of the company will continue to be owned by its employees. The transaction will be implemented through a share swap agreement. It is expected to be completed in October. The companies' largest shareholders support the transaction. The Board of Directors and the CEO of the new company are to be appointed during the autumn. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox joining forces to form a global diagnostics pioneer - Enabling the right diagnosis and care at the patient's first appointment STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Three Finnish biotech companies - Abacus Diagnostica, Kaivogen and Labrox - are joining forces to form an international frontrunner in in vitro diagnostics. The new company will provide the global market with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - ...
VFX Market to Amass Huge Profits worth of USD 23,854 Million with CAGR of approximately 11.4% by ...
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Investor ...
Bottles to Remain Preferred Medical Packaging Format; Plastics Beat Other Material Choices, Says ...
Adhesives & Sealants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 70,575.75 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Alvarez & Marsal Continues Strategic Expansion Of Netherlands Based Tax Offering
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...