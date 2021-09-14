checkAd

Hims & Hers Partners with REVOLVE to Help More Consumers Access High Quality, Personalized Health and Wellness Solutions

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a partnership with REVOLVE (NYSE: RVLV), a premium lifestyle fashion retailer and go-to online source for discovery and inspiration with Millennial and Generation Z consumers. REVOLVE is adding a diverse range of health and wellness solutions from Hims & Hers to its site, REVOLVE.com.

“Both Hims & Hers and REVOLVE are redefining industries and leveraging our brands to identify closely with the next generation of consumers,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “Collaborating with a brand that understands the intricacies of taking a unique approach and has the ability to communicate authentically is critical as we look to bring more personalized health and wellness solutions to Millennial and Generation Z consumers. We are thrilled to be able to offer a variety of our products to REVOLVE’s deeply engaged consumer audience on what they consider to be a trusted, beloved and dynamic platform.”

The Hims & Hers products that are now available on REVOLVE.com include items for skincare, hair care and growth, sleep supplements, and sexual health, and are both affordable and thoughtfully designed.

“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Hims & Hers and share their vision of democratizing access to health and wellness. REVOLVE is a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration and we want to offer our customers the ability to shop affordable and quality health and wellness solutions. Through providing a wide variety of Hims & Hers products on REVOLVE we are expanding into new categories and further diversifying REVOLVE’s dynamic platform,” said REVOLVE Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona.

Hims & Hers recently served as REVOLVE’s exclusive wellness partner during REVOLVE’s New York Fashion Week events as well. For more information please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com, or www.revolve.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FORWARD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com and @REVOLVE.

