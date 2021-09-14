United States Ranks 17th for Retiree Wellbeing in Natixis Investment Managers’ 2021 Global Retirement Index as Savers Hope for a Miracle

The United States slipped one spot to No. 17 among developed nations in the 2021 Global Retirement Index (GRI), released today by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM). The ninth annual index, a snapshot of the relative financial security of retirees in 44 countries, shows that many Americans feel that their retirement dreams are slipping away, notably as a result of the macro-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic including increased government debt, rising inflation and persistently low interest rates. Savers are shouldering a growing share of the responsibility for funding their retirement and are increasingly looking to the private sector and financial advisors for help.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005370/en/