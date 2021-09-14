United States Ranks 17th for Retiree Wellbeing in Natixis Investment Managers’ 2021 Global Retirement Index as Savers Hope for a Miracle
The United States slipped one spot to No. 17 among developed nations in the 2021 Global Retirement Index (GRI), released today by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM). The ninth annual index, a snapshot of the relative financial security of retirees in 44 countries, shows that many Americans feel that their retirement dreams are slipping away, notably as a result of the macro-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic including increased government debt, rising inflation and persistently low interest rates. Savers are shouldering a growing share of the responsibility for funding their retirement and are increasingly looking to the private sector and financial advisors for help.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005370/en/
Top 25 Countries in the 2021 Natixis Investment Managers Global Retirement Index
In a survey of 750 US individual investors, Natixis Investment Managers found:
- Overall, 41% of respondents, including 46% of Generation Y, 45% of Generation X and 30% of Baby Boomers, believe they will need a miracle to be able to retire securely;
- While 73% recognize it is increasingly their responsibility to fund retirement versus relying on a pension or Social Security, 42% say it will be difficult to make ends meet if Social Security benefits are lower than expected, including 31% of those with a net worth of $1 million or more;
- Nearly six in 10 (59%) accept that they will have to keep working for longer, while 36% believe they will never have enough money to retire, including 51% of Generation Y, 48% of Generation X and one in five Baby Boomers (20%)
- Two-thirds (68%) see long-term inflation as one of the biggest risks to their retirement security, while 64% worry that healthcare costs will eat up their savings.
- Half (50%) are concerned that low interest rates will make it harder to generate income in retirement.
“The pandemic has exacerbated financial inequality and accelerated long-term trends that are eroding the prospect of retirement security for many,” said Jim Roach, Senior Vice President of Retirement Strategies at Natixis Investment Managers. “As policymakers look to normalize fiscal and economic policy in the wake of the pandemic, Natixis Investment Managers’ Global Retirement Index provides insight into the factors having the greatest impact on retirement security around the world.”
0 Kommentare