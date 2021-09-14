checkAd

RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary heliosDX achieved a major milestone in pursuit of continued growth for 2021 and relative stretch targets. As of the week ending September 10th for 2021, heliosDX surpassed the 2020 annual revenue with $4,305,744.84 revenue YTD with $3,504,667.24 gross profit. heliosDX is on track to exceed $6,000,000 in 2021 annual revenues. With continued focus on growth in the infectious disease (PCR) and the Behavioral Toxicology service arenas, heliosDX is in a strong position to meet and/or surpass its stretch target.

Additionally, reinforcing Rushnet, Inc's financial strength, through this calendar year (September 13, 2021), Grandeza Healthcare has produced revenues of $1,275,218.71 and continues to remain profitable. Grandeza Healthcare achieved its revenue increases month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter. With the recent customer addition, Grandeza should see its stretch target of $1,600,000 of revenues in 2021. Danielle Bauer, CEO of Grandeza Healthcare, says, "We continue to see Grandeza revenues grow, and with the recent targeted acquisition the future is bright."

HeliosDX combined with Grandeza Healthcare brings RushNet's annual revenue to a run rate exceeding $7,800,000 in comparison to August's previously announced trend towards $7.6 million combined annual revenue. RushNet continues to execute its plans in bringing smaller, yet profitable companies to the public market with great products or services - companies which foster benefits to one another, enabling each to grow organically. In the coming months, Grandeza expects rapid growth as it intends to add a department within the company focused on temporary healthcare employment. heliosDX, as previously stated, continues to grow its services surrounding Infectious Disease and Behavioral Toxicology to further strengthen its revenues and achieve the 2021 stretch target.

As reported Sunday, August 22, 2021, on Newsmax, Grandeza Healthcare joined RushNet, Inc. as its newest subsidiary. This is RushNet's second acquisition in as many months. In July 2021, RushNet acquired heliosDX which is the sister company to Grandeza Healthcare, enjoying cross synergies. These two acquisitions really set the foundation for Rushnet, Inc and paves the way for the future.

