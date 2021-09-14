Viewpoint Creative and the Door Launch Digital Content Series for Leary Firefighters Foundation's 9/11 Remembrance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / PR powerhouse The Door and award-winning content production studio Viewpoint Creative, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), have once again joined forces with the …

More than a tribute to the heroes who fell that day, the content recognizes "Legacy Firefighters," who continue to struggle with the fallout, and how the FDNY has improved systems and processes based on the events of 9/11.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / PR powerhouse The Door and award-winning content production studio Viewpoint Creative , wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), have once again joined forces with the Leary Firefighters' Foundation . This latest venture is to create and distribute content commemorating 9/11 and the 20 years since the attacks.

The Door's team developed the 9/11 campaign rollout strategy for maximum impact.

"We are growing the community between fire departments and the public, driving awareness and support for the foundation. This digital marketing campaign continues our efforts to build an understanding about the remarkable jobs our first responders do," says Brittany Resnick, Executive Director of Social Media at The Door.

Viewpoint Creative developed and executed a robust series of short content for this initiative. These videos featured firefighters from FDNY and around the world, as well as Leary Firefighters Foundation Board members speaking about the importance of the organization's work. These are emotional stories about the lasting impact of 9/11, and the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that form between all generations of firefighters. It also includes a series of short graphic firefighter factoids.

David Shilale, Director of the series and Executive Producer for Viewpoint remarked, "First, let me say how privileged and honored we feel to be back working with firefighters, Denis and the Foundation. This content is all about engaging viewers and telling stories that have not been heard before. We want viewers to feel what a firefighter's job is all about and illustrate the dedication and sacrifice made by our first responders."

FDNY Battalion Chief and Secretary and LFF Board member, David Morkal, commented: "This content series celebrates firefighters across the country, and around the globe. It reminds people that our world is different since 9/11, and at the same time illustrates the dedication and comradery that exists amongst firefighters everywhere."

The video content will include LFF Board members Rachael Ray, Brian Williams, Mark Bezos and Denis Leary himself, as well as other LFF Board members, Foundation grantee recipients and firefighters from around the globe.