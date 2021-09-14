eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds App for the Connected Plant Worker

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, today announces the launch of the …

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach , the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, today announces the launch of the Shiftconnector®Go Mobile Rounds application which seamlessly connects field workers with board operators via the Shiftconnector platform for routine actions and compliance management. The application is available for iOS, Android, and Windows, allowing workers to report activities directly from their mobile devices to a central location no matter where in the plant they are located.

"The Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds application offers a significant advantage to workers as they perform their daily inspection rounds about environment, safety and compliance activities in various locations throughout the plant," said Andreas Eschbach, the founder and CEO of eschbach. "It enhances the full workflow beginning with planning the inspection in the field, tracking and finally evaluation. With mobile capabilities, communication with central operations is enhanced and paper documentation is eliminated resulting in better management of day-to-day plant operations and simpler execution for all involved."

With its ability to function off-line, Shiftconnector Go Mobile Rounds also gives workers the opportunity to document actions when they might be in a location that does not have cellular access. The information is saved on the device and delivered when access is restored. For security requirements, if devices are shared between shifts, users have a specified PIN or password which must be applied to access the application.

In a daily scenario, shift workers download a daily task list of specific actions and proceed to specified locations where sign-offs on the itemized actions occur. A QR code confirms the position in which the worker is located. As the items on the task list are reviewed, should an anomaly be discovered, i.e., leakage or pressure issue, the worker is able to record the adverse event (including photo documentation), which is immediately shared in the shift report via the Shiftconnector platform. The information is then delivered to those responsible for corrective action. Evaluation of the action is recorded to assure compliance. Via the Shiftconnector platform, this information is integrated with shift reporting to alleviate any misinformation or omissions during shift handovers, ensuring compliance, safety, and reliability.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as Bayer, DuPont, BASF and Roche. For more information visit eschbach.com.

