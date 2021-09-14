checkAd

Bringg Announces "Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce" as part of Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Bringg's customers can now benefit from immediate access to alternative delivery and fulfillment models to enhance the omnichannel customer journey

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg today announced it has launched Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, as part of the Salesforce Fulfillment Network on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to run their in-store fulfillment operations end-to-end on a single platform. Starting with Bringg's Click & Collect and Curbside pickup offering, retailers can implement a safe and contactless option for consumers to collect an online order without the additional cost and complexity of adding delivery capacity.

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Last Mile by Bringg on Salesforce is currently available on https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000ONfOJEA1 .

 Bringg's vision is to enable all businesses with innovative delivery and fulfillment that is accessible, usable and valuable to everyone. As a fully integrated and orchestrated enterprise solution, customers can easily create a unified commerce experience that places the customer in the center, increasing omnichannel revenues while driving greater efficiencies to reduce operational costs.

  • "We are thrilled to extend Bringg's capabilities into the Salesforce ecosystem, with a market leading last mile component," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "By making Bringg available natively on the Salesforce platform, customers will now have the freedom to extend the application to suit their needs - independently or with the support of the Salesforce partner ecosystem - offering end consumers an unparalleled customer experience."
  • "The final mile of delivery is crucial in building customer loyalty," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "As part of the Salesforce Fulfillment Network, Last Mile by Bringg will help companies drive long-term customer loyalty with a variety of fulfillment options including click and collect through internal delivery fleets and third-party delivery management."

Salesforce, AppExchange, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

 Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge. 

About Bringg
Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their last mile operations with data-led fulfillment and delivery orchestration SaaS technology. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/ 

 Ashleigh Farber-Cohen
Bringg
+972542332099
ashleigh@bringg.com

