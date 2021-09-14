checkAd

Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate at SVB Leerink CybeRx Series Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event on September 23

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1×1 Event, on September 23, 2021. During the event, members of the Company’s leadership team will engage in 1×1 investor meetings. Please contact your SVB Leerink representative to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Edgewise.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

16.08.21Edgewise Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for EDG-5506 for the Treatment of Individuals with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD)
