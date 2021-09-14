Paymentus and GLDS Team Up to Streamline and Expand Payment Solutions for Broadband Customers

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced a partnership to bring Paymentus’ frictionless payment solutions to broadband customers throughout North America, serviced and installed through the GLDS network of broadband operators. This initiative will streamline and expand payment options for broadband service customers, and expand GLDS’ comprehensive suite of cloud-based, automated, customer management and provisioning solutions for the broadband provider market.

Paymentus has built a comprehensive billing and payments solution set, which spans traditional and emerging payment methods, to enable consumers to receive bills and make payments through their preferred channels. With a wide array of tools to enable customers to easily access bills, make payments, receive notifications, and set up payment plans, Paymentus’ solutions, combined with GLDS’s real-time integration to BroadHub customer management platform, will enable GLDS customers to free up valuable customer service resources to drive customer satisfaction and increase adoption rates.

With Paymentus, GLDS customers will have the ability to expand their billing and payment functionality, including accepting secure payments via automated IVR, digital wallets, including AmazonPay, PayPal, and Venmo, and through retail merchants like Walmart.

“We are excited to partner with Paymentus to provide our customers access to what we believe is the most comprehensive suite of customer management solutions available anywhere,” said Garrick Russell, president, GLDS. “Paymentus offers an innovative approach to payment management and we believe our broadband service provider customers will love the options they bring.”

“GLDS has revolutionized customer service and provisioning for the broadband market,” said Dushyant Sharma, President and CEO of Paymentus. “It is only natural that we partner with an organization that shares our perspective of frictionless integration as the fulcrum for improved customer service and value.”

Paymentus bill pay solutions are now available to GLDS customers in North America.

ABOUT PAYMENTUS

Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.