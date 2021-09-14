Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Catherine Stienstra Named Bond Manager of the Year by Bonhill Group

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Bond Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by Bonhill Group as part of its 2021 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program. 1 Catherine was named a winner in the bond manager category where she was short-listed alongside nine other finalists.

Bonhill Group, the parent company of InvestmentNews, launched the awards in 2019 to recognize the outstanding achievements of women in the world of asset management. Through a series of 16 categories, the Women in Asset Management Awards aim to celebrate innovators, advocates, role models, and allies across the industry.

“I am thrilled for Catherine to be recognized with this award. She is an accomplished investor and dedicated people leader, which has enabled her to create a highly effective investment team,” said Gene Tannuzzo, Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Her passion for, and in-depth knowledge of, the municipal bond market makes her an invaluable asset to our clients, her team, and the firm.”

Stienstra manages a team of investment professionals, research analysts, and traders who actively manage nearly $17B in assets. In addition to leading the firm’s municipal bond investment team, she oversees the firm’s wide range of municipal investment strategies, mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and numerous high-net-worth and institutional accounts. Catherine has worked in the asset management industry for more than 30 years and joined a Columbia Threadneedle predecessor firm in 2007.

Award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by Bonhill Group. Columbia Threadneedle’s Kari Montanus, Senior Portfolio Manager, was short-listed in the U.S. equity manager category. The organization also hosted its annual Top Women in Asset Management Summit where the firm’s Melda Mergen, Deputy Global Head of Equities, participated on a panel discussing diversity and inclusion efforts within the asset management industry. Columbia Threadneedle was a sponsor of the Summit.

