Discover Named Title Sponsor of NHL Winter Classic

This agreement builds on Discover’s more than a decade-long support for the NHL and is the first major brand partnership announced as part of Turner Sports’ inaugural season of NHL coverage. Discover’s designation as the Official Credit Card and the Official Bank of the NHL in the U.S. will be featured prominently throughout promotions surrounding one of the NHL’s marquee events, across Turner Sports’ platforms and on-site activations.

Discover, the National Hockey League (NHL), and Turner Sports today announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, the annual regular-season outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place on Saturday, January 1, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, with exclusive presentation of the game on TNT.

“When Discover extended our partnership with the NHL, we committed to deliver unique experiences to hockey’s passionate fan base while helping consumers achieve brighter financial futures. And there is not a more unique experience for hockey fans than NHL’s Winter Classic,” said Kate Manfred, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Discover. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of one of the NHL’s most prestigious events. We are equally excited about working with Turner Sports to bring this game to the fans, and to create unique content across Turner Sports’ platforms all season long.”

“We are thrilled to have Discover join us as title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, one of the crown jewel events on the NHL season calendar. This highly anticipated and special event on New Year’s Day brings together passionate NHL fans to celebrate the heritage of our great game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “Discover, a committed NHL partner since 2010, will deliver creative and unique 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic activations to connect with our fan base. The NHL, Discover and Turner Sports will bring the NHL Winter Classic to new heights by expanding its reach with new national and local activation.”

“The Winter Classic is a special day on the NHL calendar every year, and we are excited to expand Discover’s relationship with the League with their title sponsorship of the event,” said Jon Diament, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, Turner Sports. “As Turner Sports drops the puck on its first NHL season next month, we look forward to collaborating further on new ways to reach and engage hockey’s highly-coveted fans across our expansive networks and platforms.”