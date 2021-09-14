checkAd

Discover Named Title Sponsor of NHL Winter Classic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Discover, the National Hockey League (NHL), and Turner Sports today announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, the annual regular-season outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will take place on Saturday, January 1, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, with exclusive presentation of the game on TNT.

This agreement builds on Discover’s more than a decade-long support for the NHL and is the first major brand partnership announced as part of Turner Sports’ inaugural season of NHL coverage. Discover’s designation as the Official Credit Card and the Official Bank of the NHL in the U.S. will be featured prominently throughout promotions surrounding one of the NHL’s marquee events, across Turner Sports’ platforms and on-site activations.

“When Discover extended our partnership with the NHL, we committed to deliver unique experiences to hockey’s passionate fan base while helping consumers achieve brighter financial futures. And there is not a more unique experience for hockey fans than NHL’s Winter Classic,” said Kate Manfred, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Discover. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of one of the NHL’s most prestigious events. We are equally excited about working with Turner Sports to bring this game to the fans, and to create unique content across Turner Sports’ platforms all season long.”

“We are thrilled to have Discover join us as title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, one of the crown jewel events on the NHL season calendar. This highly anticipated and special event on New Year’s Day brings together passionate NHL fans to celebrate the heritage of our great game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “Discover, a committed NHL partner since 2010, will deliver creative and unique 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic activations to connect with our fan base. The NHL, Discover and Turner Sports will bring the NHL Winter Classic to new heights by expanding its reach with new national and local activation.”

“The Winter Classic is a special day on the NHL calendar every year, and we are excited to expand Discover’s relationship with the League with their title sponsorship of the event,” said Jon Diament, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, Turner Sports. “As Turner Sports drops the puck on its first NHL season next month, we look forward to collaborating further on new ways to reach and engage hockey’s highly-coveted fans across our expansive networks and platforms.”

Seite 1 von 3
Discover Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discover Named Title Sponsor of NHL Winter Classic Discover, the National Hockey League (NHL), and Turner Sports today announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, the annual regular-season outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Discover Financial Services to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten