Charles Schwab Commits to Closing the Financial Education Gap and Helping Teens Across America Achieve Financial Freedom

Building on its decades-long commitment to financial literacy, Charles Schwab introduced its newest financial education program Moneywise America, with the aim to help close the financial education gap by making free financial education available to every school and community in the United States by 2025.

Moneywise America logo and teens (Graphic: Business Wire)

Moneywise America is designed to help level the economic playing field for teens across the country through high-quality financial education, with a focus on reaching youth in under-resourced schools and communities. Moneywise America has two core components: a standards-based financial literacy curriculum and a corps of Schwab employee volunteers trained to facilitate it.

“Our vision is to prepare every teen in America to achieve financial freedom by helping fill the financial education gap most schools struggle to address. The ability to make sound money decisions shouldn’t be considered a ‘nice to have’ or elective life-skill. Everyone needs it,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. “Access to financial education is unequal in our country. Schwab wants to help level the playing field by making free, high-quality financial education accessible to everyone.”

Schwab is committing its financial, people and intellectual resources to improve financial literacy, a social cause that affects most Americans. Moneywise America education materials were developed for and with teens in mind, coupled with Schwab’s financial literacy and education expertise. To deliver those education materials, or financial literacy content developed by others, Schwab employee volunteers will complete an in-depth training program that equips them with knowledge to deliver financial education and empathy to relate to a teen mindset and goals.

Schwab aims to mobilize a quarter of its current workforce by 2025 to teach financial literacy skills to teens across the country. The first year of the program will focus on employee volunteer training and virtual volunteer opportunities, while future years will incorporate in-person volunteer opportunities as schools and nonprofits resume more regular in-person programming. Schwab will also establish new relationships with nonprofits that will help break down barriers to financial literacy.