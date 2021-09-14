checkAd

ZoomInfo Retains Top Placement on 26 Grids in G2’s 2021 Fall Grid Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has retained its No. 1 spot on 26 grids in G2’s Fall 2021 Grid Reports.

This marks the third consecutive quarter that ZoomInfo has earned at least 26 best-in-class placements. The company has led 18 different grids for at least five consecutive quarters, including four-way sweeps of the Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence categories. In addition, ZoomInfo appeared on a company-record 43 grids for the second consecutive quarter.

“As passionate as our customers are about ZoomInfo, we’re even bigger fans of our customers,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “We’re proud of the sterling reviews we receive from ZoomInfo users on sites like G2, and that positive feedback motivates us to continue expanding, improving, and innovating our offerings.”

ZoomInfo continued its market leadership, as it was listed for the sixth straight quarter as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:

● ZoomInfo collected at least 22 No. 1 rankings for the fourth straight set of Grid Reports, averaging 25.3 top placements during that time.

● ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 15th consecutive quarter.

● ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.

● ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the ninth consecutive quarter.

● ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in 41 of 43 grids in which it appeared last quarter.

● Only five of ZoomInfo’s 43 rankings were outside the top-two on its grid.

Several other ZoomInfo products were also named G2’s newest Grid Reports. ZoomInfo Engage was listed on the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids for Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Engagement, as well as the Overall grid for Auto Dialers. ZoomInfo InboxAI appeared on the Overall, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids in Customer Success and Email Tracking.

The Fall 2021 Grid Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

